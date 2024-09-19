Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1856

Gold coins

Obverse Fuang 1856
Reverse Fuang 1856
Fuang 1856
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Fuang 1856
Reverse 1/2 Fuang 1856
1/2 Fuang 1856
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search