Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/2 Fuang 1856 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Obverse 1/2 Fuang 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV Reverse 1/2 Fuang 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Fuang
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/2 Fuang 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2020.

  Stephen Album (1)
Thailand 1/2 Fuang 1856 at auction Stephen Album - June 14, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
