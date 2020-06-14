Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/2 Fuang 1856 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/2 Fuang 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2020.
