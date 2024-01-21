Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Fuang 1856 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Obverse Fuang 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV Reverse Fuang 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,8 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination Fuang
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Fuang 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 43466 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Thailand Fuang 1856 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Thailand Fuang 1856 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
44000 $
Price in auction currency 44000 USD
Thailand Fuang 1856 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Thailand Fuang 1856 at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fuang 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IV Coins of Thailand in 1856 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins Fuang
