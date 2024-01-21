Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Fuang 1856 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Fuang 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 43466 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
44000 $
Price in auction currency 44000 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fuang 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search