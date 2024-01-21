Fuang 1856 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Fuang 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 43466 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition AU (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) Service PCGS (3)