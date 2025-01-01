flag
Switzerland
Period: 1850-2022

Coins of Switzerland 1925

Golden coins

Obverse 100 Francs 1925 B Vreneli
Reverse 100 Francs 1925 B Vreneli
100 Francs 1925 B Vreneli
Average price13000 $
Sales
1295
Obverse 20 Francs 1925 B Vreneli
Reverse 20 Francs 1925 B Vreneli
20 Francs 1925 B Vreneli
Average price390 $
Sales
169
Category
Year
