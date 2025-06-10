flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination100 Francs
  • Year1925
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (294)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31303 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
23594 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 JPY
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 10, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
19427 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 10, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 18, 2025
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 18, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 9, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 9, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Switzerland 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B is 13000 USD for regular strike and 13000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 29,0323 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3426,32 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1925All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 100 FrancsNumismatic auctions