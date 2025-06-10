100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- MetalGold (0,900)
- Weight32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC5,000
Description
- CountrySwitzerland
- PeriodConfederation
- Denomination100 Francs
- Year1925
- MintBern
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31303 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"?
According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B is 13000 USD for regular strike and 13000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 29,0323 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3426,32 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B?
The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B?
To sell the 100 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.