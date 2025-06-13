flag
20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1925
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4838 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place May 21, 2019.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
SellerCayón
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateJanuary 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B is 390 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1925 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

