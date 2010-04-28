1 Real 1746 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1746 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (1)