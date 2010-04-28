Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1746 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1746 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
