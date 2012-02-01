flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Half pound 1956 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1956 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1956 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF508

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1956
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:480 USD
Average price (PROOF):300 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1956 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1956 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 16, 2018
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 1, 2018
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2015
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionPF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 1, 2012
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1956 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1956?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1956 is 480 USD for regular strike and 300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1956?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1956 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1956?

To sell the Half pound 1956 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Elizabeth IICoins of RSA in 1956All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins Half poundNumismatic auctions