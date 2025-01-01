flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Coins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1825

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1825
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1825
3 Pfennig 1825
Average price90 $
Sales
011
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1825
1 Pfennig 1825
Average price70 $
Sales
07
