1 Pfennig 1825 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1 Pfennig 1825 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,46 - 1,84 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1825
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1943 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
