flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1 Pfennig 1825 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1 Pfennig 1825 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,46 - 1,84 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1825
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1943 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1825All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt copper coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions