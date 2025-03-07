3 Pfennig 1825 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
3 Pfennig 1825 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,71 - 5,77 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1825
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3357 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
