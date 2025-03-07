flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Pfennig 1825 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1825 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Pfennig 1825 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,71 - 5,77 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1825
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3357 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
SellerMöller
DateJune 3, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1825 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1825All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt copper coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions