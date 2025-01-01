flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Silver coins 2 Thaler of Friedrich Gunther - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt

type-coin

2 Thaler 1841-1845

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1841A5,10001081845A5,100066
