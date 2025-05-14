flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

2 Thaler 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,100

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Audap & Associés - May 14, 2025
SellerAudap & Associés
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Russiancoin - April 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 72000 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
894 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction CoinsNB - November 2, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
