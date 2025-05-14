2 Thaler 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
2 Thaler 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC5,100
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
