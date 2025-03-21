flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

2 Thaler 1845 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,100

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1845
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
10314 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - October 31, 2020
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateOctober 31, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
