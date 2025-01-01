Catalog
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt
Period:
1808-1868
1808-1868
Friedrich Günther
1808-1866
Albert
1867-1868
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins price guide
Friedrich Günther
1/8 Kreuzer
Copper coins 1/8 Kreuzer of Friedrich Gunther - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt
1/8 Kreuzer 1840-1855
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1840
24,000
0
15
1855
24,000
0
22
