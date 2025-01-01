flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Copper coins 1/8 Kreuzer of Friedrich Gunther - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt

type-coin
type-coin

1/8 Kreuzer 1840-1855

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
184024,000015185524,000022
