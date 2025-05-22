1/8 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/8 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,56 - 0,71 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC24,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/8 Kreuzer
- Year1840
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2020.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
