Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/8 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,56 - 0,71 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC24,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/8 Kreuzer
  • Year1840
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2020.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

