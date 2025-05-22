1/8 Kreuzer 1855 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/8 Kreuzer 1855 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,56 - 0,71 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC24,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/8 Kreuzer
- Year1855
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2112 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
12
