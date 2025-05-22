flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/8 Kreuzer 1855 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,56 - 0,71 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC24,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/8 Kreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2112 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
SellerKroha
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

