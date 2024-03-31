30 Schilling 1845 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 805. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (1)