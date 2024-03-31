Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1845 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC124,744
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1845
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 805. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.
Сondition
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 2400 DKK
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Schilling 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
