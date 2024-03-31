flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1845 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1845 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1845 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC124,744

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1845
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 805. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 2400 DKK
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 FF at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 FF at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1845 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 8, 2018
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 8, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
