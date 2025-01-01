Catalog
Schleswig-Holstein
Period:
1800-1851
1800-1851
Christian VII
1800-1808
Frederick VI
1809-1839
Christian VIII
1841-1848
Provisional Government
1850-1851
Frederick VII
1849-1851
Home
Catalog
Schleswig-Holstein
1845
Coins of Schleswig-Holstein 1845
All
All
Silver
Silver coins
30 Schilling 1845 FF
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
5
Category
Year
