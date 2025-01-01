Catalog
Schleswig-Holstein
Period:
1800-1851
1800-1851
Christian VII
1800-1808
Frederick VI
1809-1839
Christian VIII
1841-1848
Provisional Government
1850-1851
Frederick VII
1849-1851
Home
Catalog
Schleswig-Holstein coins price guide
Christian VIII
1 1/4 Schilling
Silver coins 1 1/4 Schilling of Christian VIII - Schleswig-Holstein
1 1/4 Schilling 1841-1842
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1841
0
17
1842
VS
0
22
1842
FF
0
0
