Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1 1/4 Schilling 1841 (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight1,856 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,464 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination1 1/4 Schilling
  • Year1841
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Artemide Aste - March 12, 2023
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionAU50 CCG
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Aurea - May 26, 2016
SellerAurea
DateMay 26, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 30, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Heritage - March 12, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 27, 2014
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateMay 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
