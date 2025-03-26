Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1 1/4 Schilling 1841 (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight1,856 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,464 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination1 1/4 Schilling
- Year1841
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
