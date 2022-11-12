Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight1,856 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,464 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination1 1/4 Schilling
- Year1842
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 425. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
