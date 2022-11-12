flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight1,856 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,464 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination1 1/4 Schilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 425. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 73 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 67 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
SellerKatz
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 4, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - April 5, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 5, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stephen Album - September 15, 2017
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Kroha - June 17, 2014
SellerKroha
DateJune 17, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 9, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 24, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 12, 2010
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/4 Schilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

