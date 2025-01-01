Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Schaumburg-Lippe
Period:
1802-1865
1802-1865
George William
1802-1860
Adolf Georg
1865-1865
Home
Catalog
Schaumburg-Lippe
1829
Coins of Schaumburg-Lippe 1829
Select a category
All
All
Gold
Gold coins
10 Thaler 1829 F.F.
Average price
18000 $
Sales
0
11
10 Thaler 1829
Average price
13000 $
Sales
0
3
Category
Year
Search