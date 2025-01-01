flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Coins of Schaumburg-Lippe 1829

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 F.F.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1829 F.F.
10 Thaler 1829 F.F.
Average price18000 $
Sales
011
Obverse 10 Thaler 1829
Reverse 10 Thaler 1829
10 Thaler 1829
Average price13000 $
Sales
03
