Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
10 Thaler 1829 F.F. (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight13,284 g
- Pure gold (0,3827 oz) 11,9025 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC874
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination10 Thaler
- Year1829
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 with mark F.F.. This gold coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
29074 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
