10 Thaler 1829 F.F. (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 with mark F.F.. This gold coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (5)