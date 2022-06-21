flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

10 Thaler 1829 F.F. (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. - Gold Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. - Gold Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight13,284 g
  • Pure gold (0,3827 oz) 11,9025 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC874

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination10 Thaler
  • Year1829
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 with mark F.F.. This gold coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
18934 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
29074 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 29, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - March 15, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 30, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 F.F. at auction Künker - September 28, 1999
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 1999
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

