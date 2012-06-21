flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

10 Thaler 1829 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 - Gold Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 10 Thaler 1829 - Gold Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight13,284 g
  • Pure gold (0,3827 oz) 11,9025 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC179

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination10 Thaler
  • Year1829
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 . This gold coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
13908 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 22, 2010
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 22, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
11143 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

