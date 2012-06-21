10 Thaler 1829 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 10 Thaler 1829 . This gold coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)