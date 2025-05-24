flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Thaler 1865 B (Schaumburg-Lippe, Adolf Georg)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, Adolf GeorgReverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, Adolf Georg

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC7,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodAdolf Georg
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1865
  • RulerAdolf I (Duke of Schuamburg-Lippe)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (395)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Adolf Georg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction WCN - May 29, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionPF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 B at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
