Thaler 1865 B (Schaumburg-Lippe, Adolf Georg)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Adolf Georg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (44) UNC (49) AU (115) XF (157) VF (22) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (8) PF65 (4) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (7) PL (3) Service NGC (37) PCGS (10) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (11)

Auctiones (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (2)

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (1)

Busso Peus (13)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Eichsfelder Münzhandel (1)

Emporium Hamburg (30)

Felzmann (4)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (19)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (2)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (83)

London Coins (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (9)

Naumann (1)

Negrini (2)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (6)

Spink (3)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (23)

UBS (4)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (43)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (4)