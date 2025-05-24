Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
Thaler 1865 B (Schaumburg-Lippe, Adolf Georg)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC7,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodAdolf Georg
- DenominationThaler
- Year1865
- RulerAdolf I (Duke of Schuamburg-Lippe)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (395)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Adolf Georg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
