Schaumburg-Lippe
Period:
1802-1865
1802-1865
George William
1802-1860
Adolf Georg
1865-1865
Schaumburg-Lippe coins price guide
Adolf Georg
Coins catalog of Adolf Georg (1865-1865)
Total added coins: 1
Coin catalog
Adolf Georg
1865-1865
Silver
Thaler
Year of the coin
1865
Prices of coins of Adolf Georg
Photo
Description
Metal
Av. price
UNC
Av. price
PROOF
Sales
Schaumburg-Lippe, Adolf Georg
Thaler 1865 B
Silver
$320
$1,700
0
395
1
1
1
1
