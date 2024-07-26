Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3094 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Naumann - November 3, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 10, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

