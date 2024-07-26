Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3094 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

