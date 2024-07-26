Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3094 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
