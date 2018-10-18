Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
