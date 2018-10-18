Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.
