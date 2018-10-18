2 Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)