Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

