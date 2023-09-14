Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
