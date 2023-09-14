1/6 Thaler 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

