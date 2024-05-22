Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73340 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
