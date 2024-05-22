1/6 Thaler 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73340 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.

