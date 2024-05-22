Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73340 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Heritage - December 6, 2011
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Heritage - December 6, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1869 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

