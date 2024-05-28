Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

