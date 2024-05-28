Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
