1/6 Thaler 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

