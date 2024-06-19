Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1848 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1848 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search