Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1848 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1848 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1848 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

