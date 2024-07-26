Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2488 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (21) XF (40) VF (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (10)

Künker (11)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (8)

Wójcicki (1)