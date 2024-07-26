Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2488 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

