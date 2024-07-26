Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
936 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
