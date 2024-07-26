Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2018.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
936 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

