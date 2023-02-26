Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search