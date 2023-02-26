Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
