Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint". Gold (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark G. Gold. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2773 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2)