Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint". Gold (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark G. Gold. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2773 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1839 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search