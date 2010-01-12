Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint". Gold (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark G. Gold. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2773 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
