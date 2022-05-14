Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1825 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (14)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
