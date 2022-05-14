Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1825 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1825 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (14)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

