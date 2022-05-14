Thaler 1825 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

