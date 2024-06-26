Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search