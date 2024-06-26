Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1825 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search