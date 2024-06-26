Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (43) VF (29) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

