Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
