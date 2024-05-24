Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

