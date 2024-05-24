Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1041 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

