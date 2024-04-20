Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2547 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2347 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3078 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

