Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2547 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (26)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2347 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3078 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search