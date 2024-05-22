Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Negrini - May 17, 2019
Seller Negrini
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction GINZA - June 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1816 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search