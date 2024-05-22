Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
