Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2040 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (81) XF (142) VF (51) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)

