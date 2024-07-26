Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2040 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction CNG - August 30, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

