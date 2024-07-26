Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1816 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2040 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
