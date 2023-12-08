Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3515 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (2)
- Höhn (8)
- Kroha (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search