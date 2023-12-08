Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3515 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Darabanth - November 6, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - September 21, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

