Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 with mark G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (12)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (6)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
