Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 with mark G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (6)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1825 G.S. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1825 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search