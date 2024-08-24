Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1816 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
