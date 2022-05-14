Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

