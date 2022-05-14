1/24 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition AU (9) XF (1) VF (2)