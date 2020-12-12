Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 S at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 S at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 S at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

