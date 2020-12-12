Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
