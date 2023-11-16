1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3)