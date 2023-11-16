Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1821 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search