Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
