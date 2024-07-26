Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 480 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1819 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
