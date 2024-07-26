Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 480 CZK
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search