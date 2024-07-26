1/12 Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (6) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (2)